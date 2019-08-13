Depression over Bay of Bengal raises warning signal No. 3
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Aug 2019 12:22 PM BdST Updated: 13 Aug 2019 12:22 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has advised maritime ports to raise Local Cautionary Signal No. 3 due to a low over the northern Bay of Bengal.
According to Tuesday’s forecast, light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally winds may sweep across most parts of Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram division. It may also affect many areas in Rajshahi, Dhaka and Sylhet divisions and a few places in Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions.
Meanwhile, a moderate heat wave has gripped the Rangpur and Sylhet divisions, including Rajshahi and Bogura regions, for the past two days. But rains on Tuesday could bring temperatures down in these parts.
In a special weather bulletin, the met office said the low pressure over the north-west Bay and adjoining areas was generating banks of dark clouds.
As the coastal areas are prone to strong winds, Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra sea ports have been asked to hoist Local Cautionary Signal No. 3.
At the same time, the Met Office has asked all fishing boats and trawlers operating in the North Bay to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.
WARNING:
