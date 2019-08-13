Child missing after speedboat sinks in Shimulia

The incident occurred after the speedboat left Shimulia Ghat around 8:30am for Madaripur’s Kathalbari Ghat, said Aminul Islam, in-charge of Mawa River Police camp.

Deen Islam was a third-grader at a school in Dhaka’s Mirpur. He was going to his village home in Barishal’s Cowarchar with his father and uncle the day after Eid.

After travelling a short distance, the speedboat’s engine failed near the Lohajang turn before being overturned by heavy waves.

Eighteen people were rescued but the child could not be found, said Aminul.

Fire Service and Civil Defense and naval police personnel are conducting a rescue operation in the Padma River.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority, or BIWTA, has suspended launch and speedboat movement on the route due to inclement weather.

Launch and speedboat operations will resume once the weather clear, said BIWTA Kathalbari Ghat Traffic Inspector Akhtar Hossain. ৃ