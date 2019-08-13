Child missing after speedboat sinks in Shimulia
Munshiganj and Madaripur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Aug 2019 01:52 PM BdST Updated: 13 Aug 2019 01:52 PM BdST
An eight-year-old child has gone missing after a speedboat carrying 19 passengers sank in the Padma River in Munshiganj’s Lohaganj Upazila.
The incident occurred after the speedboat left Shimulia Ghat around 8:30am for Madaripur’s Kathalbari Ghat, said Aminul Islam, in-charge of Mawa River Police camp.
Deen Islam was a third-grader at a school in Dhaka’s Mirpur. He was going to his village home in Barishal’s Cowarchar with his father and uncle the day after Eid.
After travelling a short distance, the speedboat’s engine failed near the Lohajang turn before being overturned by heavy waves.
Eighteen people were rescued but the child could not be found, said Aminul.
Fire Service and Civil Defense and naval police personnel are conducting a rescue operation in the Padma River.
Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority, or BIWTA, has suspended launch and speedboat movement on the route due to inclement weather.
Launch and speedboat operations will resume once the weather clear, said BIWTA Kathalbari Ghat Traffic Inspector Akhtar Hossain. ৃ
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Child missing after speedboat sinks in Shimulia
- Depression over Bay of Bengal raises warning signal No. 3
- Ramna Park cleaner dies from dengue in Khulna
- Haphazard Eid cattle slaughter continues in Dhaka as fixed places draw few people
- Dhaka city authorities removing over 13,500 tonnes waste from cattle slaughtered for Eid
- Slipped knife hits, kills 10-year-old girl watching cow slaughtering in Bangladesh
- Hamid urges Bangladeshis to keep houses, surroundings clean amid dengue crisis
- Hasina urges Bangladeshis to embrace spirit of sacrifice on Eid-ul-Azha
- Child dies from dengue fever at Dhaka hospital
- Burnt magician Moniruzzaman Liton dies
Most Read
- Slipped knife hits, kills 10-year-old girl watching cow slaughtering in Bangladesh
- Burnt magician Moniruzzaman Liton dies
- Former Ershad minister, commentator Mizanur Rahman Shelley dies at 76
- Norway mosque shooting suspect appears in court with wounded face
- Khaleda meets granddaughters, eats homemade Eid lunch
- Dhaka city authorities remove 30,000 tonnes cattle waste on Eid day
- Indian authorities lock down Kashmir's major city on Eid holiday
- Haphazard Eid cattle slaughter continues in Dhaka as fixed places draw few people
- Hasina urges Bangladeshis to embrace spirit of sacrifice on Eid-ul-Azha
- Hasina visits her military secretary, Dipu Moni’s husband at hospital