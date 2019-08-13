Home > Bangladesh

Attack by raging buffalo for Eid sacrifice in Tangail injures 11

  Tangail Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Aug 2019 07:19 PM BdST Updated: 13 Aug 2019 07:19 PM BdST

Eleven people have been injured when a buffalo meant to be slaughtered for Eid-ul-Azha attacked them in Tangail.  

The incident occurred in Jugihati village under Ghatail Upazila around 11am on Monday, said Bhuapur Police Station Sub-Inspector Titu Chowdhury. 

Ariful Sarkar from the village wanted to sacrifice the buffalo in his house. However, the buffalo made a jump during the ritual and injured some people. Later, the buffalo attacked a few more. 

Five family members of Ariful have been injured in the attack and they are being treated in local health facilities, said SI Titu. 

On being informed about the incident, police went to the spot and fired shots to bring the situation under control, but to no avail. 

“Shots were fired at the raging buffalo from a shotgun on orders of Upazila Nirbahi Officer Jhotan Chanda. But the bullets missed the buffalo,” said Titu. 

Police were unable to catch the buffalo as an enthusiastic crowd gathered at the scene, he said. 

The runaway buffalo was in Bhuapur’s Char Oloya area around 12:30pm on Tuesday, said UNO Chanda.

