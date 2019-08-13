Asaduzzaman Mia to head Dhaka city police for one more month
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Aug 2019 08:53 PM BdST Updated: 13 Aug 2019 09:13 PM BdST
The government has extended the service tenure of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia on contract by a month to Sept 13.
The public administration ministry announced the decision in a circular on Tuesday, the day Mia was scheduled to go on post-retirement leave.
The ministry cancelled the leave of the DMP chief for the extension.
One of the longest serving DMP chiefs, 59-year-old Mia has been serving Bangladesh Police for over three decades.
Before being appointed DMP commissioner on Jan 7, 2015, he had worked in different ranges, and also as deputy inspector general of Highway Police.
In a farewell message, he urged the members of his force to show respect to the people instead of flaunting muscle power.
“The time to use force, wield stick is gone…The sooner we understand this, the better it will be for us,” he said.
