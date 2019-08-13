Home > Bangladesh

Asaduzzaman Mia to head Dhaka city police for one more month 

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Aug 2019 08:53 PM BdST Updated: 13 Aug 2019 09:13 PM BdST

The government has extended the service tenure of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia on contract by a month to Sept 13. 

The public administration ministry announced the decision in a circular on Tuesday, the day Mia was scheduled to go on post-retirement leave.

The ministry cancelled the leave of the DMP chief for the extension.

One of the longest serving DMP chiefs, 59-year-old Mia has been serving Bangladesh Police for over three decades.

Before being appointed DMP commissioner on Jan 7, 2015, he had worked in different ranges, and also as deputy inspector general of Highway Police.

In a farewell message, he urged the members of his force to show respect to the people instead of flaunting muscle power.

“The time to use force, wield stick is gone…The sooner we understand this, the better it will be for us,” he said. 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Child missing as boat sinks in Shimulia

11 injured in Tangail buffalo attack

Maritime ports hoist warning signal 3

Man dies of dengue in Khulna

30,000T cattle waste removed from Dhaka

Haphazard cattle slaughter continues

Knife hits, kills girl watching slaughter

Keep houses, surroundings clean: Hamid

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.