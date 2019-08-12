Home > Bangladesh

Two leaders of hill tracts group PCJSS faction shot dead in Rangamati

  Rangamati Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Aug 2019 03:40 AM BdST Updated: 12 Aug 2019 03:40 AM BdST

Two leaders of Juba Samiti, the youth front of the Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti faction PCJSS (MN-Larma), have been shot dead at Baghaichharhi in Rangamati.

They are the organisation’s General Secretary Shotosiddhi Chakma, 35, and Baghaichharhi Upazila unit leader Eno Chakma, 30.

They came under attack at their home near Babupara Community Centre around Sunday midnight, Baghaiccharhi Police Station OC MA Manzur said.

Gyan Chakma, a PCJSS (MN-Larma) vice-president, has blamed PCJSS (Santu Larma) for the deadly gun attack.

No leaders of PCJSS (Santu Larma) could be reached immediately for comments.

