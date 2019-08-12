Two leaders of hill tracts group PCJSS faction shot dead in Rangamati

They are the organisation’s General Secretary Shotosiddhi Chakma, 35, and Baghaichharhi Upazila unit leader Eno Chakma, 30.



They came under attack at their home near Babupara Community Centre around Sunday midnight, Baghaiccharhi Police Station OC MA Manzur said.



Gyan Chakma, a PCJSS (MN-Larma) vice-president, has blamed PCJSS (Santu Larma) for the deadly gun attack.



No leaders of PCJSS (Santu Larma) could be reached immediately for comments.