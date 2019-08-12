Study finds highest level of Aedes larvae at hospitals, transport hubs, slums in Dhaka

The findings of a recent study come amidst an outbreak of dengue fever transmitted by Aedes with Dhaka the epicentre.

The disease control section at the Directorate General of Health Services conducted the survey under a scheme to eradicate malaria and Aedes mosquito-borne diseases from July 31 to Aug 4 as an extended activity of its regular studies based on multi-storey buildings, residential areas, open places and under-construction buildings.

Four teams of entomologists conducted the latest study in 14 areas to assess the presence of Aedes in densely populated areas like slums, transport hubs and places near hospitals.

The researchers took into account Breteau Index or BI, which counts number of positive containers per 100 places inspected.

BI level more than 20 means the presence of mosquito larvae is risky for the inhabitants of the area.

Twelve of the 14 areas surveyed by the researcher were found to have BI level over 20.

They found BI level at 80 at Mohakhali Bus Terminal, BRTC Bus Depot and Railway Slum in Kamalapur, Shajahanpur Slum and the Mugda Medical College Hospital area.

BI index is between 60 and 80 at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital area, Gabtoli Bus Terminal, Mirpur 12 BRTC Bus Depot.

Sayedabad Bus Terminal, Rajarbagh Police Lines, Mohakhli Korail Slum and Mirpur 12 metrorail project site have BI level between 40 and 60.

The researchers found Aedes larvae mostly in abandoned tyres and plastic materials containing water in the bus terminals and depots.

The previous study conducted from July 17 to 27 found the presence of Aedes mosquito and its larvae increased by over 12 folds in Dhaka in four months of monsoon.