Slipped knife hits, kills 10-year-old girl watching cow slaughtering in Bangladesh
A 10-year-old girl has died after a knife slipped out of a butcher’s hand and hit her during the slaughtering of a cow on Eid-ul-Azha in Madaripur.
The victim, Moumita Akter, a grade-four student of Dudhkhali Government Primary School at Sadar Upazila, was watching cattle slaughtering along with other children on the premises of her house on Monday morning, Sadar Model Police Station OC Saogatul Alam said.
Quoting witnesses, the OC said the knife slipped from the butcher’s hand when the sacrificial animal moved suddenly.
She was declared dead when her family rushed her to the Madaripur General Hospital.
The knife hit Moumita’s belly and reached her lungs, according to the government facility’s Resident Medical Officer Shashanka Ghosh.
“It’s a serious injury. She died long before she was taken to the hospital,” he told reporters.
“The cow was moving very fast. A knife slipped out of a butcher’s hand and hit her in the belly. She died on the spot,” Nasir Uddin Bepari, a member of the local union council and witness to the incident, told bdnews24.com.
