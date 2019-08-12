Muslims pray for an end to dengue crisis on Eid

The prayer service for the second largest Islamic festival at the capital's National Eidgah was attended by hundreds of thousands of Muslims of all classes, ages and professions.

President Md Abdul Hamid, Supreme Court judges, members of the cabinet, members of parliament, top government officials, politicians, educationists, professionals and people from all walks of life took part at the Eidgah service at 8am.

The service was led by Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Pesh Imam Mufti Maulana Muhammad Ehsanul Haque.

After the namaaz, he led a prayer for the peace and prosperity of Muslims in Bangladesh and across the world but also entreated for an end to the dengue crisis, which has affected a record number of people this year.

"We have noticed the outbreak of a deadly disease over the last few days. The dengue disease has spread on a massive scale but it has begun to subside."

"Many people throughout Bangladesh have suffered from the viral fever which caused a lot of deaths. Plenty of patients are still undergoing treatment for the disease at various hospitals," Imam Mufti Maulana Ehsanul Haque said in his supplication.

"I would especially like to offer prayers for those who are currently battling the disease. May Allah give them long life."

At least 8,500 patients are currently hospitalised with the mosquito-born disease throughout Bangladesh. More than a hundred families are reeling from the loss of their loved ones from the disease this Eid.