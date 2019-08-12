Hundreds of thousands gather for Eid prayers at Dhaka’s National Eidgah
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Aug 2019 10:50 AM BdST Updated: 12 Aug 2019 10:53 AM BdST
Hundreds of thousands of Muslims of all classes, ages and professions have gathered at the National Eidgah in Dhaka for the main Eid-ul-Azha prayer service on Monday.
On Monday, Mulsims celebrated Eid-ul-Azha, their second largest festival, which signifies the spirit of sacrifice through symbolic cattle slaughtering.
The Meteorological Department had forecast mild rains on Eid day but the weather did not disrupt the prayer service in the capital.
The prayer service was led by Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Pesh Imam Mufti Maulana Muhammad Ehsanul Haque. After the namaaz he led a prayer for the peace and prosperity of Muslims in Bangladesh and across the world.
Police had previously told attendees not to bring anything other than their prayer mats and their umbrellas. As every year, the Eidgah made separate arrangements for women attending the service.
Five prayer services are scheduled at Baitul Mukarram on Monday, with the first starting at 7am. Crowds of people came to the main service, stretching beyond the mosque and the boundaries of the Eidgah.
The attendees then greeted each other with hugs and returned home for the traditional Korbani sacrifice.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Burnt magician Moniruzzaman Liton dies
- Muslims pray for an end to dengue crisis on Eid
- Eid travels comfortable in the end: Quader
- Hundreds of thousands gather for Eid prayers at Dhaka’s National Eidgah
- Study finds highest level of Aedes larvae at hospitals, transport hubs, slums in Dhaka
- Two leaders of hill tracts group PCJSS faction shot dead in Rangamati
- Bangladesh dives into Eid-ul-Azha joy setting aside fear of dengue amid outbreak
- Police assistant commissioner falls to his death flying kite on his Sylhet house roof
- Hasina visits her military secretary, Dipu Moni’s husband at hospital
- Police name 14 other terror suspects allegedly tied to Hotel Olio suicide bomber
Most Read
- UGC warns students against admission to 30 private universities
- Price drop disappoints cattle traders in Dhaka on eve of Eid
- Hasina visits her military secretary, Dipu Moni’s husband at hospital
- Police assistant commissioner falls to his death flying kite on his Sylhet house roof
- Three more die from dengue amid massive outbreak across Bangladesh
- Eid-ul-Azha congregation timings
- As Pakistan-India tensions flare, a child mistakes a bomb for a toy
- Quader apologises to Eid holidaymakers for highway hardships
- Police name 14 other terror suspects allegedly tied to Hotel Olio suicide bomber
- Hundreds chant anti-India slogans in seething Kashmir on eve of Eid