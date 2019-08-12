Hasina urges Bangladeshis to embrace spirit of sacrifice on Eid-ul-Azha
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Aug 2019 06:24 PM BdST Updated: 12 Aug 2019 06:24 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the people to espouse the virtue of sacrifice signified by Eid-ul-Azha and work for the welfare of the country.
She made the remarks during an Eid get-together at Ganabhaban on Monday.
In a short address, Hasina said, "Eid brings a perspective of sacrifice before us. I hope the people are inspired by the spirit of sacrifice that Eid represents and work towards the welfare of fellow citizens and the country can develop further."
In keeping with tradition, the prime minister hosted an Eid-day reception for diplomats, politicians, bureaucrats and eminent citizens at her official residence Ganabhaban.
Hasina, in her address, also paid tribute to Bangabandhu and her slain family members, the four national leaders and martyred freedom fighters.
"The month of August brings sadness, pain and sorrow. Only those of you who are living with the pain of losing loved ones will understand our pain," she said.
Hailing the progress made by the country over the years, Hasina said, "Today, Bangladesh is moving forward and will keep doing so. “
“Despite numerous challenges, we have been able to present Bangladesh as a respectable nation in front of the world. The quality of life in Bangladesh is improving. Let's ensure that Bangladesh continues on this path of development."
