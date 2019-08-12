Hasina urges Bangladeshis to embrace spirit of sacrifice on Eid-ul-Azha

She made the remarks during an Eid get-together at Ganabhaban on Monday.

In a short address, Hasina said, "Eid brings a perspective of sacrifice before us. I hope the people are inspired by the spirit of sacrifice that Eid represents and work towards the welfare of fellow citizens and the country can develop further."

Extending her Eid greetings to all, the prime minister said, "I would like to extend my Eid greetings, not just to my countrymen, but to the entire Muslim community around the world."

In keeping with tradition, the prime minister hosted an Eid-day reception for diplomats, politicians, bureaucrats and eminent citizens at her official residence Ganabhaban.

Hasina, in her address, also paid tribute to Bangabandhu and her slain family members, the four national leaders and martyred freedom fighters.

"The month of August brings sadness, pain and sorrow. Only those of you who are living with the pain of losing loved ones will understand our pain," she said.

"Despite this pain, sadness and anguish, I have sacrificed everything in life to devote my self to enrich the lives of the people of Bangladesh."

Hailing the progress made by the country over the years, Hasina said, "Today, Bangladesh is moving forward and will keep doing so. “

“Despite numerous challenges, we have been able to present Bangladesh as a respectable nation in front of the world. The quality of life in Bangladesh is improving. Let's ensure that Bangladesh continues on this path of development."