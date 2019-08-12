Hamid urges Bangladeshis to keep houses, surroundings clean amid dengue crisis
Bangabhaban Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Aug 2019 06:47 PM BdST Updated: 12 Aug 2019 06:47 PM BdST
Extending his Eid-ul-Azha to Bangladeshis, President Md Abdul Hamid urged citizens to keep their houses and surroundings clean to stave off the mosquito-borne dengue fever plaguing the country.
"You all have to remain alert so that the joy of Eid doesn't cause sufferings to others," he said.
The president made the call while speaking at an Eid get-together in Bangabhaban on Monday.
"Eid is being celebrated at a time when the fear of dengue has spread throughout the country. Unplanned dumping of animal waste may spawn more Aedes mosquitoes."
The president said it is possible to prevent dengue if people take the necessary precautions. He also urged the wealthy in Bangladesh to spread the joy of Eid among the poor around the country.
He also called on the people to heed the lesson of sacrifice propounded by Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim (A) and embodied by the symbolic sacrifice of cattle on Eid-ul-Azha.
"We have to emulate the teachings of Eid-ul-Azha and the heritage of communal harmony in our social and individual life to facilitate development," he said.
