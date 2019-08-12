Child dies from dengue fever at Dhaka hospital

Samia, the two-and-a-half-year old daughter of Md Rubel from Lakshmipur's Kalibazar Road in Old Dhaka, died while undergoing treatment at the hospital’s ward No. 15 around 1am on Monday.

"The baby girl was admitted to the hospital after afflicting the mosquito-borne dengue fever on Aug 7. Her condition was critical at the time," said Shefali Mridha, nursing supervisor of the hospital.

"Her blood platelet count was very low. Physicians tried their best but the child couldn’t be saved."

The government has put the official death toll from dengue so far this year at 40 after reviewing but a bdnews24.com count shows as many as 116 fatalities.

A total of 8,754 patients, including 4,671 in Dhaka, were hospitalised with dengue fever throughout the country within 24 hours to Sunday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

A total of 151 children have been admitted to Dhaka Shishu Hospital with dengue so far with seven fatal cases.