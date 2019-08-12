Burnt magician Moniruzzaman Liton dies
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Aug 2019 03:02 PM BdST Updated: 12 Aug 2019 03:02 PM BdST
Magician Moniruzzaman Liton, who was severely wounded in a fire at his Kalabagan residence a week ago, has died.
He passed away during treatment at the burns unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital at 11am on Monday, said Kalabagan Police OC AFM Asaduzzaman.
On Aug 5, a fire broke out on the second floor of a four-storey building in Kalabagan’s Box-Culvert Road, injuring Liton, his wife Tumpa Akter, 30, and their two children Laiba and Liban, aged 7 years and eight months, respectively.
The family was rescued by their neighbours and rushed to DMCH. Liton had 46 percent of his body burnt, Tumpa 25 percent, Laiba 17 percent while Liban suffered seven percent burns.
Monirul Islam, a friend of the deceased magician, said, the four-storey building belonged to Liton’s family.
Liton and his family occupied the second and third floors of the building.
Two rooms on the second floor were damaged by the flames, Rahan Ashraf, senior station officer of Mohammadpur fire service, had said on the day of the incident.
“It initially appeared that an electrical malfunction triggered a fire in the AC. The family was burnt when the fire subsequently spread.”
