Bangladesh dives into Eid-ul-Azha joy setting aside fear of dengue amid outbreak

Muslims will offer prayers at congregations in the morning before slaughtering cattle to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son at Allah's command.

President Md Abdul Hamid has said in a greetings message that if the Eid-ul-Azha lesson of sacrifice is reflected in "our personal and social life, peace and brotherhood will be established in society".

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged all to be imbued with the sacrificing sprit of Eid-ul-Azha for the establishment of a prosperous and happy Bangladesh, free from inequality.

Muslims in the Middle East, Europe and America, and some places in Bangladesh as well celebrated the festival on Sunday.

Millions of people have gone to their home towns and villages to celebrate the festival with their loved ones, leaving Dhaka almost deserted.

Holidaymakers travelling to the northern districts suffered immensely this time, with train schedules going haywire and huge gridlocks on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway after hours of wait for buses.

There have been worries also that the Eid exodus may lead the dengue viral fever to spread further to the districts outside the outbreak’s epicentre Dhaka, with infected people leaving the city and possibilities that the carrier of the virus, Aedes aegypti mosquito, may get transported out.

More than 8,500 people were being treated for dengue at hospitals across the country on the eve of Eid.

Dengue has snatched away Eid joy from over 100 families as they have lost their loved ones to the viral disease.

As usual, the main congregation will be held at the National Eidgah ground at 8am. The president, cabinet members, MPs, and politicians will join the prayers there with people from all walks of life.

The authorities have prepared the ground for 100,000 devotees. A separate place has been designated for women.

Five Eid congregations will be held at Baitul Mukarram National – at 7am, 8am, 9am, 10am, and 10:45am.

Police have asked the people not to bring anything other than prayer rug and umbrella to the congregations due to security concerns.

The largest congregation will be held in Kishoreganj’s Sholakia.

After the prayers, cattle will be slaughtered. The authorities have urged the people not to slaughter animal on streets or near drains.

Dhaka North City Corporation has designated 400 spots for cattle slaughtering besides making arrangements for animal sacrifice at 273 places. The number of cattle slaughtering spots designated by Dhaka South City Corporation is 602.

DNCC is deploying 2,400 cleaners and DSCC 5,241 for removal of waste from slaughtered cattle.

The Met Office has forecast mild to moderate rains on Eid day at some places of the country.

A trader from Manikganj's Singair gets emotional as he sells his cow, raised for a year, for Tk 100,000 at Gabtoli Cattle Market in Dhaka on Sunday. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Traders have brought many big cows to the Eid cattle markets, but the demand for medium and small cows have been high as usual. The traders also expressed disappointment at the price drop by the end.

President Hamid will exchange Eid greetings with people at the Bangabhaban in the morning after the prayers.

Hasina will greet the leaders and activists of the ruling Awami League, judges, foreign diplomats and other people at the Ganabhaban from 11am.

For BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, this is the fourth Eid in jail after she was sentenced to 17 years in jail for corruption. The leaders of her party will offer prayers at the grave of founder Ziaur Rahman’s grave on her behalf in the afternoon.

Special menus will be served at state-run hospitals, children’s homes, shelters, safe homes and jails.

Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and other private TV and radio stations are broadcasting special programmes. The newspapers will also bring out special supplements.