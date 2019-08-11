Quader apologises to Eid holidaymakers for highway hardships
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Aug 2019 03:38 PM BdST Updated: 11 Aug 2019 03:38 PM BdST
Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has apologised to homebound Eid-ul-Azha holidaymakers over the distress caused by the traffic congestion on the Dhaka-Tangail highway.
But the minister believes the flow of traffic on the country's other highways has been smoother this time.
Speaking to reporters on Sunday at the capital's Sayedabad on the last day of Eid travels, Quader said, "The picture is not the same throughout the country. "
"There are no gridlocks or troubles on the Dhaka-Chattogram, Dhaka-Sylhet highways or the routes to country's south-eastern region."
Only one route, the Dhaka-Tangail highway, has experienced traffic jam, he noted.
"I sincerely apologise for this. As a minister, I cannot shirk my responsibility. But this has not been the case in the rest of the country. The traffic situation will gradually return to normal in the afternoon."
