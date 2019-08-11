Police name 14 other terror suspects allegedly tied to Hotel Olio suicide bomber

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime or CTTC unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police sent the charge-sheet to the home ministry for approval after finishing the investigation, the unit’s chief Additional Commissioner Monirul Islam told reporters on Sunday.

Police would submit the formal charges to the court after getting the government’s clearance, he said.

Police raided the hotel on the night of Aug 14 in 2017 and later the CTTC and SWAT joined forces with them on the morning of Aug 15.

At one point, a suspected militant, later identified as Saiful Islam, blew himself up. Saiful was a member of the revived faction of banned terrorist outfit Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh or Neo-JMB, police said.

The 14 people with suspected links to the alleged terrorist plot are Akram Hossain alias Niloy, his mother Sadia Hossain Lucky, father Abu Turab Khan, sister Tazreen Khanam Shubho, Tanvir Yasin Kabir, Tanvir’s wife Homayra Zakir Nabila, Abdullah Aychan Kobiraj, Abul Kashem Fakir, Lulu Sarder alias Shahid Mistri, Tajul Islam Chhoton, Nazmul Hasan Mamun, Nobo Muslim Abdullah, Kamrul Islam Shakil and Tarek Mohammad Adnan.

All of them are behind bars and 10 have confessed to taking part in the plot in statements given to the court, according to Monirul.

“They are members of the Neo-JMB group. Niloy took charge of the organisation when the law enforcers’ crackdown following the Holey Artisan bakery attack in Gulshan cornered the militants,” the CTTC unit chief said.

They plotted an attack on people who would come to pay respect to the Father of the Nation at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 on National Mourning Day, he said.

Niloy was the mastermind behind the foiled attack, Monirul said, adding that every one of them was designated specific duties.

Tanvir, his wife, and Niloy’s parents and sister provided the funds while Mamun made the bombs with materials supplied by Kashem, Shahid Mistri and Chhoton, according to the police officer.

The remaining four suspects assisted in different activities related to the plot and sheltered the others.