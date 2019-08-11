Home > Bangladesh

Police assistant commissioner falls to his death flying kite on his Sylhet house roof

  Sylhet Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Aug 2019 11:29 PM BdST Updated: 11 Aug 2019 11:29 PM BdST

An assistant commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police has died after falling from the roof of his house.

Juber Ahmad was working at the police’s Detective Branch in the city.

He was seriously injured after falling from the roof of the four-storey building in Charadighirpar on Sunday afternoon, Additional Commissioner Paritosh Ghosh said.    

Doctors at the Mirboxtula Mount Adora Hospital declared Juber dead when he was rushed to the hospital, Paritosh said. 

Juber accidentally fell while flying kite, according to the additional commissioner.

He left behind his wife and three sons.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Extreme rush causing scheduling chaos: Rail minister

Body of student missing at sea found

Quader apologises to Eid holidaymakers

Eid special train service cancelled

Eid-ul-Azha congregation timings

Smooth sailing at Sadarghat

Passengers wait for transport at Gabtoli Bus Terminal amid pressure of Eid holidaymakers. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Eid joy turns into pain for travellers

Hasina passes busy holiday

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.