Police assistant commissioner falls to his death flying kite on his Sylhet house roof

Juber Ahmad was working at the police’s Detective Branch in the city.He was seriously injured after falling from the roof of the four-storey building in Charadighirpar on Sunday afternoon, Additional Commissioner Paritosh Ghosh said.Doctors at the Mirboxtula Mount Adora Hospital declared Juber dead when he was rushed to the hospital, Paritosh said.Juber accidentally fell while flying kite, according to the additional commissioner.He left behind his wife and three sons.