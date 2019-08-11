Police assistant commissioner falls to his death flying kite on his Sylhet house roof
Sylhet Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Aug 2019 11:29 PM BdST Updated: 11 Aug 2019 11:29 PM BdST
An assistant commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police has died after falling from the roof of his house.
He was seriously injured after falling from the roof of the four-storey building in Charadighirpar on Sunday afternoon, Additional Commissioner Paritosh Ghosh said.
Doctors at the Mirboxtula Mount Adora Hospital declared Juber dead when he was rushed to the hospital, Paritosh said.
Juber accidentally fell while flying kite, according to the additional commissioner.
He left behind his wife and three sons.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hasina visits her military secretary, Dipu Moni’s husband at hospital
- Police name 14 other terror suspects allegedly tied to Hotel Olio suicide bomber
- Three more die from dengue amid massive outbreak across Bangladesh
- Rail minister blames schedule collapse on passenger pressure
- Body of missing student recovered from Cox’s Bazar beach
- Quader apologises to Eid holidaymakers for highway hardships
- Eid special train service cancelled amid scheduling chaos
- Smoother launch services at Sadarghat offer reprieve to Eid holidaymakers
- Eid-ul-Azha congregation timings
- Gridlock after long wait at transport hubs turns Eid joy into pain
Most Read
- UGC warns students against admission to 30 private universities
- Sonia Gandhi returns to lead India's beleaguered Congress after son Rahul quits
- Trump shares fringe theory about Epstein and Clintons
- PM Hasina passes a busy holiday before Eid
- Gridlock after long wait at transport hubs turns Eid joy into pain
- Jeffrey Epstein commits suicide at Manhattan jail, officials say
- College girl dies after falling from high-rise building in Dhaka
- Quader apologises to Eid holidaymakers for highway hardships
- As Pakistan-India tensions flare, a child mistakes a bomb for a toy
- One person injured in shooting at Norway mosque, suspect in custody