Eid special train service cancelled amid scheduling chaos
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Aug 2019 02:37 PM BdST Updated: 11 Aug 2019 02:37 PM BdST
A Lalmonirhat-bound Eid special train service has been cancelled amid an ongoing scheduling fiasco hampering operations on the northern and south-western rail routes.
Apologising for the situation, Rail Secretary Mozammel Hossain said passengers of the cancelled Lalmoni Express will receive a refund of the ticket price.
Amid the rush, the derailment of a Khulna-bound Sundarban Express west of the Bangabandhu Bridge in Tangail on Friday disrupted services on the route for a three-and-a-half-hour.
And after the situation deteriorated further on Sunday, the rail secretary said the accident coupled with the pressure of Eid passengers meant that trains have not been able to travel at optimal speeds. As a result, trains are not arriving at Kamalapur Station on time leading to the schedule changes.
