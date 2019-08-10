Two die in Gopalganj road crash

The dead were identified as Shahidul Munshi, 35, the vehicle's driver, and Babu Munshi, 30.

The incident occured on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway in the sadar upazila's Shonakur area around 10.30 pm on Friday, according to the police.

But the cause of the accident could not be determined immediately, said Gopalganj Sadar Police Sub-Inspector Saiful Islam.

"The crumpled vehicle lay in the middle of the road, bringing traffic to a standstill. Some locals then informed the police and fire service of the incident."

Later, rescuers found the dead body of Shahidul trapped inside the vehicle. Babu was subsequently rushed to Gopalganj General Hospital where doctors on duty declared him dead.

At the request of their families, the bodies were handed over without post-mortem examinations, said SI Saiful.

According to the locals, Shahidul was driving home to Bhatiapara from Gopalganj when the accident took place.