Student dies, another missing while sea-bathing in Cox’s Bazar

The incident occurred in the sea beach’s Laboni Point around 1.30 pm on Saturday, said Md Zillur Rahman, superintendent of Cox’s Bazar tourist police.



“A group of eight people made up of friends, neighbours and relatives, went swimming in the sea. But the low tide at the time dragged five of them out to sea. Informed of the matter, life guards rescued three people but the two others went missing.”



Later, Ariful Islam was pulled from the sea at the Kolatoli Point beach in an unconscious state, according to SP Zillur.



He was taken to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital where doctors on duty declared him dead.



“He died before he was brought to the hospital,” said Shahin Md Abdur Rahman, resident physician at the hospital.



According to the tourist police, Rafiqul Islam, a student of Chattogram Islami University, is still missing.



Life guards and local fishermen are conducting searches at different points of the sea. The Fire Service and Civil Defence’s rescue team have also been informed of the matter, said Zillur.



The three survivors have been admitted to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital, he said, adding, “All of them are residents of Cox’s Bazar town’s Rumaliarchhara area. They had gone sea-bathing after returning home for Eid.”