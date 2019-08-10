Rape case filed against Khulna Railway OC, four other policemen
Khulna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Aug 2019 06:40 PM BdST Updated: 10 Aug 2019 06:41 PM BdST
A rape case has been filed against five policemen of the officer-in-charge and four other police personnel of Khulna Railway Station.
A 21-year-old woman started the case on Friday night, according to Sub-Inspector Aseem Kumar Das of the Khulna Railway Police Station.
The accused are the railway police’s former OC Osman Gani, Assistant Sub-Inspector Nazmul Haque, who had both been withdrawn from duty, Sub-Inspector Goutam Kumar Pal, and constables 'Mizan' and 'Harun'.
The victim alleged that police had arrested her at Khulna Railway Station on Friday and took her to the railway police station. There, she alleged, they took turns to rape her at night.
The woman levelled the allegation against the five after police presented her before a court in the case over the possession of contraband Phensedyl cough syrup on Saturday.
Atikus Samad, judicial magistrate of the court, ordered a medical test on the woman to verify her statement. She was taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital for a test and later sent to jail on Monday.
The GRP (Railway) police subsequently formed a three-strong panel, led by Superintendent Firoz Ahmed, to investigate the incident.
"Proof of 'negligence of duty' was found against two of them. They were closed in order to conduct a fair and independent probe. No decision has been taken against the three other policemen."
The investigator refused to comment on the rape allegation until the end of investigation.
