PM Hasina passes a busy holiday before Eid

  Reazul Bashar, Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Aug 2019 08:57 PM BdST Updated: 10 Aug 2019 08:57 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has passed a busy holiday after returning to Dhaka ending a 20-day official visit to the UK.

She held several meetings with ministers, state ministers, advisers and party leaders at her official residence Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Saturday, two days before Eid-ul-Azha.

She arrived at the Ganabhaban around 10am and worked until 3pm, according to her Deputy Press Secretary Ashraful Alam Khokan.

When Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader came to meet her in the morning, she inquired about traffic management and ordered him to ensure easy and hassle-free journey for Eid travellers.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan later met her and informed about his recent visit to India.

Hasina asked him to take appropriate measures to ensure security during the Eid celebrations.

Health and Family Planning Minister Zahid Maleque also met Hasina at her office. The prime minister asked him to take action for treatment of patients.

The prime minister also held meetings with her Political Affairs Adviser HT Imam, Agriculture Minister Md Abdur Razzaque, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud, State Minister for Social Welfare Fazilatun Nessa Indira and Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury Nowfel.

She met several central leaders of the ruling Awami League, including former home minister Sahara Khatun, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Asim Kumar Ukil.         

Hasina returned to Dhaka from London last Thursday.

She travelled to London on July 19 and joined a conference of the Bangladeshi diplomats working in the European countries the following day. She also underwent an eye surgery.

