Over 400 vehicles stranded at Shimulia ferry terminal

“The harbour was crowded by a large number of homebound travellers since the morning. However the pressure became manageable afterwards,” said Md Nasir Uddin, assistant general manager of BIWTC at Shimulia ferry ghat.

A total of 17 ferries and more than 300 speed boats transport passengers along the water route, he said.

"There were no buses plying the route as of 11am on Saturday. But over 300 private cars, trucks and other vehicles remained stuck near the harbour."

"Ferry operations were quick and regular at the Shimulia-Kathalbari route since morning due to the low currents in the Padma River."

However, a large number of Eid holidaymakers struggled to catch launches and speed boats at the Shimulia Ferry Ghat on Saturday morning.

Many passengers claimed the launches were overloaded. But the magistrates, police, RAB, coast guards, fire service personnel, rover scouts and medical teams are working to ensure hassle-free journeys for holidaymakers.