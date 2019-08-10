No tailbacks, traffic moving slowly on highways, says Quader
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Aug 2019 04:50 PM BdST Updated: 10 Aug 2019 04:50 PM BdST
Road ,Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader believes the homebound journeys of holidaymakers on Saturday has been more comfortable compared to the first two days of Eid travels.
"I’ve not yet received any information about traffic jam. What’s happening is vehicles are moving slowly,” he said, replying to a question on the sufferings of Eid holidaymakers at the Mohakhali Bus Terminal in Dhaka on Saturday.
“Because of this, the vehicles could not reach the destinations on time. Passengers sitting at the terminals are suffering. "
In sharp contrast to his remarks, the media reported that a long tailback on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway brought untold sufferings to travellers.
Vehicles from Dhaka and Gazipur are plying a four-lane highway up to Elengya in Tangail. But only a two-lane highway is available from Elengya, resulting in traffic chaos in the area, according to Tangail police.
The traffic virtually came to a standstill on the 14km two-lane highway from Elengya to Bangabandhu Bridge, leaving motorists stranded in a 40km tailback on the road from the bridge to Tangail's Pakulla area.
"Bangladeshis consider the sufferings experienced on the homebound journeys a part of the Eid festivities. However, there is no way to deny that there are some problems," said the
minister.
Ruling out worn-out roads as the main cause of the traffic woes, the Awami League general secretary said, “It’s because of bad weather and the rush of vehicles carrying sacrificial animals.”
