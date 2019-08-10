Mild rains likely on Eid-ul-Azha morning 

It does not see any good chance of heavy rainfall when Muslims across the country will slaughter hundreds of thousands of cattle in a symbol of sacrifice after Eid congregations, senior meteorologist Abdul Mannan said.



A rise in temperature may continue as monsoon is ending, according to Mannan.



The highest temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Rajshahi. Khepupara experienced a maximum rainfall of 87 millimetres.



The Met Office said monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and weak to moderate over North Bay while a land depression over Rajasthan and adjoining area in India moved northwestwards and weakened into a well-marked low and merged with monsoon axis.



The axis of monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across southern part of Bangladesh, according to the Met Office.



In Sunday’s forecast, the Met Office said light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions.



Moderately heavy to heavy falls are also likely at isolated places over the country.