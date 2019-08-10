Gridlock after long wait at transport hubs turns Eid joy into pain

One of the millions of holidaymakers, who are leaving Dhaka to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha in their home districts, told bdnews24.com that the journey of joy has turned into pain.

Eid travels haven’t changed this year, with the northbound passengers suffering the most.

The passengers and transport workers have been left stranded in a 40km tailback on the road from Bangabandhu Bridge to Tangail's Pakulla area.

Vehicles have been moving slowly before coming to a complete standstill every 10 to 20 minutes. The traffic congestion has also extended to the Pakulla, Korotia bypass, Nagar Jalfai, Rabna bypass and Elenga bus stand areas.

Some buses packed with Eid holidaymakers were leaving Dhaka over 12 hours behind schedule on Saturday afternoon. Transporters said traffic congestions on highways delayed the return of the buses from other districts. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Some Eid holidaymakers waiting for bus at the Hanif Paribahan counter in Dhaka’s Gabtoli had been waiting since Friday night. This photo was clicked on Saturday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader, however, believes the homebound journeys of holidaymakers on Saturday have been more comfortable compared to the first two days of Eid travels.

"I’ve not yet received any information about traffic jam. What’s happening is vehicles are moving slowly,” he said, replying to a question on the sufferings of Eid holidaymakers at the Mohakhali Bus Terminal in Dhaka.

“Because of this, the vehicles could not reach the destinations on time. Passengers sitting at the terminals are suffering. "

Passengers waiting for train at Kamalapur Railway Station.

For train passengers, the wait at the stations stretched to more than 12 hours, with officials blaming Friday’s disruption of services to the north and southwest on the derailment of a coach.



