Gridlock after long wait at transport hubs turns Eid joy into pain
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Aug 2019 11:21 PM BdST Updated: 11 Aug 2019 01:25 AM BdST
It is taking up to 24 hours to cross the path, compared to an usual journey of eight hours, and the sufferings come after six to seven hours of wait at bus counters.
One of the millions of holidaymakers, who are leaving Dhaka to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha in their home districts, told bdnews24.com that the journey of joy has turned into pain.
Eid travels haven’t changed this year, with the northbound passengers suffering the most.
|Also Read:
40km tailback on Dhaka-Tangail road
Vehicles have been moving slowly before coming to a complete standstill every 10 to 20 minutes. The traffic congestion has also extended to the Pakulla, Korotia bypass, Nagar Jalfai, Rabna bypass and Elenga bus stand areas.
Some buses packed with Eid holidaymakers were leaving Dhaka over 12 hours behind schedule on Saturday afternoon. Transporters said traffic congestions on highways delayed the return of the buses from other districts. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
Some Eid holidaymakers waiting for bus at the Hanif Paribahan counter in Dhaka’s Gabtoli had been waiting since Friday night. This photo was clicked on Saturday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
"I’ve not yet received any information about traffic jam. What’s happening is vehicles are moving slowly,” he said, replying to a question on the sufferings of Eid holidaymakers at the Mohakhali Bus Terminal in Dhaka.
“Because of this, the vehicles could not reach the destinations on time. Passengers sitting at the terminals are suffering. "
Passengers waiting for train at Kamalapur Railway Station.
|Also Read:
Train delays mar Eid travels as holidaymakers spend hours waiting at Kamalapur
Read the Story in Bangla:
আনন্দের ঈদযাত্রা ‘পরিণত যন্ত্রণায়’
