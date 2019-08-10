Fugitive convict killed in alleged shootout with police in Patuakhali

The shootout took place at the upazila's Ballabhpur area under the Kalikapur Union around 2:30am on Saturday, said Mostafizur Rahman, chief of Patuakhali Sadar Police Station.

The dead man has been identified as Chan Mia Howlader, 42, a leader of an 'inter-district gang of robbers', police said.

He had been sentenced to 10 years in prison in a robbery case with Barguna Sadar Police Station. He was implicated in 30 more cases relating to murder, robbery and other crimes, according to the police.

“A gang of 10 to 12 robbers at Ballabhpur area opened fire on a police team while they were patrolling the Patuakhali-Kuakata Highway. Police retaliated and at the end of the ensuing gunfight, Chan Mia was found dead on the scene," said OC Mostafizur.

Four police personnel, including the OC, were injured in the incident, he said.

A gun and seven machetes were recovered from the scene, added the OC.