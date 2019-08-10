College girl dies after falling from high-rise building in Dhaka

The girl has been identified as 17-year-old Tanzina Akter Rupa, a grade 11 student of Al Ahmed School and College in the capital’s Goran, the area of her residence.



It is unclear how the girl fell from the City Centre on Saturday afternoon, Motijheel Police Station OC Omar Faruk said.



Police recovered the body after she fell and died on the spot around 4:30pm, Sub-Inspector Ariful Islam told bdnews24.com.



Zubayer Ahmed Samrat, a security guard in the building, said Rupa was his stepsister.



Rupa went to the roof of the 32-storey building to see a helipad and then returned to the 14th floor to meet Samrat in the guardroom.



Samrat said he heard a sudden bang at the time of her fall.



Police took Samrat to the station for questioning, OC Faruk said.