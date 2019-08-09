Woman killed, four injured in Chattogram road accident
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Aug 2019 01:41 PM BdST Updated: 09 Aug 2019 01:41 PM BdST
A woman has died after being run over by a speeding pickup van in Chattogram. Four others were also injured in the incident.
The incident occurred in the city's Kalirhat area on Friday morning, according to the police.
The dead woman has been identified as Parveen Akter, 28, who was a garment worker by trade.
Citing eyewitness accounts, Assistant Sub-Inspector Shilobroto Barua of Chattogram Medical College Hospital police outpost said, a group of garment workers were crossing the street during their commute to work when a pickup van hit five people, including Parveen.
The victims were rushed to CMCH, where doctors on duty declared Parveen dead.
The others have been admitted to the casualty ward of the hospital.
Following the incident, police seized the vehicle and detained the driver, said Akbar Shah Police Sub-Inspector Kamal Uddin.
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
