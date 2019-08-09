Woman killed, four injured in Chattogram road accident

The incident occurred in the city's Kalirhat area on Friday morning, according to the police.

The dead woman has been identified as Parveen Akter, 28, who was a garment worker by trade.

Citing eyewitness accounts, Assistant Sub-Inspector Shilobroto Barua of Chattogram Medical College Hospital police outpost said, a group of garment workers were crossing the street during their commute to work when a pickup van hit five people, including Parveen.

The victims were rushed to CMCH, where doctors on duty declared Parveen dead.

The others have been admitted to the casualty ward of the hospital.

Following the incident, police seized the vehicle and detained the driver, said Akbar Shah Police Sub-Inspector Kamal Uddin.