Police arrest five suspected Neo-JMB operatives in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Aug 2019 02:54 PM BdST Updated: 09 Aug 2019 02:54 PM BdST
Police have arrested five operatives of Neo-JMB, an offshoot of the banned militant outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh, from Dhaka's Bashundhara Residential Area.
They were apprehended from a field next to a mosque in Bashundara on Thursday afternoon, Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Unit revealed at a media briefing on Friday.
"They are members of one of the neo-JMB's 'wolf packs'," said Monirul Islam, chief of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit.
Inspired by the online propaganda of local and international terrorist outfits, the five had gathered to plot an attack on the police, said Monirul.
"They each carried out communications through an encrypted app."
Shibli and Ababil are BBA students at North South University in Dhaka. Mashrik completed his BBA from Jashore's MM College while Tareq and Rifat had cleared the SSC exams.
Police confiscated 10 detonators, four gas bottles and five mobile phones from the arrestees.
