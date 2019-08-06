Bangladeshi woman living in Italy dies from dengue in Dhaka hospital
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Aug 2019 11:31 AM BdST Updated: 06 Aug 2019 12:47 PM BdST
Another woman has died in Dhaka amid the massive outbreak of mosquito-borne dengue across Bangladesh.
A Bangladeshi woman living in Italy has died from dengue in Dhaka amid the massive outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease across Bangladesh.
Hafsa Lipi, 34, was travelling to Bangladesh with her husband and children.
She was undergoing treatment for four days at Anwer Khan Modern Hospital in Dhaka.
She passed away on Monday night at the ICU, hospital director Jasimuddin Khan told bdnews24.com.
Hafsa’s husband, Sardar Abdul Sattar Tarun, 36, was also infected with the disease.
Sattar’s elder sister Dr Nurunahar told bdnews24.com that her brother caught a fever soon after arriving in Dhaka.
“Hafsa fell ill during this time. She was found to have dengue in a test on Jul 28. When her condition suddenly worsened, we took her to the hospital on Friday morning. She was transferred to ICU that day.”
Her body will be taken to Shariatpur for burial on Tuesday morning, she said.
Three people, including a woman, died while undergoing treatment in different hospitals in Dhaka on Monday. In addition, a woman died in Khulna.
Nakush Das, 45, and Hasan, 13, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Pregnant Sharmin Ara Shapla, 32, passed away at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital. Khadija Begum, 40, died at Khulna City Medical College Hospital.
The Health Directorate has confirmed the deaths of 18 people from dengue. However, media reports say the death toll is several times higher.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Woman dies while undergoing dengue treatment in Dhaka
- Dengue menace: Eid holidays worry government as people move out of Dhaka
- Hasina condemns mass shooting in US, offers support to Trump
- Destroy breeding grounds of dengue-carrying mosquitoes, Kolkata deputy mayor says
- Minister questions proposed expenditure for 2021 population census
- Social media won't dictate state policy, says Deputy Minister Nowfel
- Woman allegedly gang-raped by policemen in Khulna
- 2,065 dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours, surpassing previous records
- Feni court opens trial of madrasa principal, a key suspect in Nusrat killing
- Dengue mosquitoes breed even in 2ml water, fogging doesn’t help: WHO expert
Most Read
- Pregnant woman dies from dengue in Dhaka
- Dengue mosquitoes breed even in 2ml water, fogging doesn’t help: WHO expert
- India scraps special status for Kashmir amid crackdown
- Woman allegedly gang-raped by policemen in Khulna
- 2,065 dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours, surpassing previous records
- Bangladesh removes all tariffs on dengue test kit imports
- Dengue menace: Eid holidays worry government as people move out of Dhaka
- UN chief urges restraint by India, Pakistan over Kashmir
- Minny seeks High Court bail in Refat murder case
- Feni court opens trial of madrasa principal, a key suspect in Nusrat killing