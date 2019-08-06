Bangladeshi woman living in Italy dies from dengue in Dhaka hospital

A Bangladeshi woman living in Italy has died from dengue in Dhaka amid the massive outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease across Bangladesh.

Hafsa Lipi, 34, was travelling to Bangladesh with her husband and children.

She was undergoing treatment for four days at Anwer Khan Modern Hospital in Dhaka.

She passed away on Monday night at the ICU, hospital director Jasimuddin Khan told bdnews24.com.

Hafsa’s husband, Sardar Abdul Sattar Tarun, 36, was also infected with the disease.

Sattar’s elder sister Dr Nurunahar told bdnews24.com that her brother caught a fever soon after arriving in Dhaka.

“Hafsa fell ill during this time. She was found to have dengue in a test on Jul 28. When her condition suddenly worsened, we took her to the hospital on Friday morning. She was transferred to ICU that day.”

Her body will be taken to Shariatpur for burial on Tuesday morning, she said.

Three people, including a woman, died while undergoing treatment in different hospitals in Dhaka on Monday. In addition, a woman died in Khulna.

Nakush Das, 45, and Hasan, 13, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Pregnant Sharmin Ara Shapla, 32, passed away at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital. Khadija Begum, 40, died at Khulna City Medical College Hospital.

The Health Directorate has confirmed the deaths of 18 people from dengue. However, media reports say the death toll is several times higher.