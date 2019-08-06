Minister questions proposed expenditure for 2021 population census
Zafar Ahmed, Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Aug 2019 12:05 AM BdST Updated: 06 Aug 2019 12:06 AM BdST
Bangladesh is slated to hold a fresh population census in 2021, 10 years after the last survey in 2011 which was conducted at a cost of Tk 2.37 billion
The latest project, titled 'Population and Housing Census 2021', proposed by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), however, is set to cost an estimated Tk 35 billion -- a 15 percent increase from the previous count.
The proposed expenditure was recently broached in a meeting of the Planning Commission's Project Evaluation Committee (PEC).
Following an initial review of the project, the panel branded the estimated budget 'irrational' and recommended whittling it down to Tk 12.25 billion.
Despite the PEC's suggestion to slash the project's budget by Tk 22.75 billion, the revised expenditure for conducting the census is still almost 10 times higher than the last one.
Asked why the cost of implementing the project had risen to such an extent, Zahidul Hoque Sarker, the director of BBS' census wing, refused to comment on the matter to bdnews24.com.
"So what's the issue? We did what we thought was logical. The costs today can't be compared with those from 10 years ago," Krishna Gayen, director general of BBS, told bdnews24.com.
"The expenditure will now be set in accordance with the decision reached in the PEC meeting," he added.
Of the revised budget fixed by the PEC, Tk 18.97 billion is set to be drawn from the state coffers while the remaining Tk 3.77 billion will be procured from development partners.
Asked about the matter, Planning Minister Mannan told bdnews24.com that he still waiting for the details of the project.
On the proposed expenditure, he said, "I believe that the cost of implementing a similar project from the past can be calculated by taking into account the rate of inflation. On that basis, even if inflation is held to be 10 percent higher than the rate 10 years ago, the cost of the project may be twice as high."
"But it is in no way acceptable for it to be 15 or 10 times higher."
