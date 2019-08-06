High Court to hear Minny’s bail appeal Thursday

A bench of Justice Sheikh Md Zakir Hossain and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman set the time on Tuesday, according to Minny’s lawyer ZI Khan Panna.

On Monday, lawyers for murder suspect Minny filed the petition with the HC.

When asked on what grounds the bail was sought, Panna earlier said, "First of all, she is a woman and she is ill. Moreover, she has the right to bail under section 498 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.”

"She is an eyewitness to the murder. She was arrested and shown accused in the murder case, which is a conspiracy.”

Refat, 23, died after a group of assailants hacked him after beating him up on College Road in the town on June 26 when he went to pick up his wife from college.

A video of Minny trying to save her husband from the attackers went viral on social media, creating an outrage.

Refat’s father Dulal Shorif subsequently initiated a case with Barguna police against 12 people, where Minny was named as the key witness.

The key suspect, Sabbir Ahmed alias Nayon Bond, in a so-called gunfight with police on July 2.

The case took a different turn after Dulal pointed the finger at Minny in a press conference.

After her father-in-law expressed his suspicion over her alleged involvement in the murder, she said he was making “imaginary claims on being influenced by conspirators”.

She had been arrested over her alleged involvement in the plot to murder Refat before giving a confessional statement in the court on Jul 16.