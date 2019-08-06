High Court to hear Minny’s bail appeal Thursday
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Aug 2019 03:13 PM BdST Updated: 06 Aug 2019 03:13 PM BdST
The High Court will hear Aysha Siddika Minny’s bail appeal Thursday in the murder case of her husband Barguna youth Refat Shorif.
A bench of Justice Sheikh Md Zakir Hossain and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman set the time on Tuesday, according to Minny’s lawyer ZI Khan Panna.
On Monday, lawyers for murder suspect Minny filed the petition with the HC.
When asked on what grounds the bail was sought, Panna earlier said, "First of all, she is a woman and she is ill. Moreover, she has the right to bail under section 498 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.”
"She is an eyewitness to the murder. She was arrested and shown accused in the murder case, which is a conspiracy.”
Refat, 23, died after a group of assailants hacked him after beating him up on College Road in the town on June 26 when he went to pick up his wife from college.
A video of Minny trying to save her husband from the attackers went viral on social media, creating an outrage.
Refat’s father Dulal Shorif subsequently initiated a case with Barguna police against 12 people, where Minny was named as the key witness.
The key suspect, Sabbir Ahmed alias Nayon Bond, in a so-called gunfight with police on July 2.
The case took a different turn after Dulal pointed the finger at Minny in a press conference.
After her father-in-law expressed his suspicion over her alleged involvement in the murder, she said he was making “imaginary claims on being influenced by conspirators”.
She had been arrested over her alleged involvement in the plot to murder Refat before giving a confessional statement in the court on Jul 16.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- High Court to hear Minny’s bail appeal Thursday
- Woman dies while undergoing dengue treatment in Dhaka
- Dengue menace: Eid holidays worry government as people move out of Dhaka
- Hasina condemns mass shooting in US, offers support to Trump
- Destroy breeding grounds of dengue-carrying mosquitoes, Kolkata deputy mayor says
- Minister questions proposed expenditure for 2021 population census
- Social media won't dictate state policy, says Deputy Minister Nowfel
- Woman allegedly gang-raped by policemen in Khulna
- 2,065 dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours, surpassing previous records
- Feni court opens trial of madrasa principal, a key suspect in Nusrat killing
Most Read
- Pregnant woman dies from dengue in Dhaka
- Dengue mosquitoes breed even in 2ml water, fogging doesn’t help: WHO expert
- Bangladeshi woman living in Italy dies from dengue in Dhaka hospital
- Woman allegedly gang-raped by policemen in Khulna
- Dengue menace: Eid holidays worry government as people move out of Dhaka
- Bangladesh removes all tariffs on dengue test kit imports
- UN chief urges restraint by India, Pakistan over Kashmir
- Destroy breeding grounds of dengue-carrying mosquitoes, Kolkata deputy mayor says
- 2,065 dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours, surpassing previous records
- India scraps special status for Kashmir amid crackdown