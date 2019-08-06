Hasina reminds citizens of fines if mosquito larvae are found at home

In an interview with BBC Bangla in London on Tuesday, she reminded all that the authorities will fine people if larvae of the mosquito are found in their home.

In response to criticism of the two Dhaka city corporations and other related authorities for the spread of the mosquito-borne disease, she says it is incorrect that they took no steps to prevent the outbreak.

Earlier, World Health Organization mosquito expert BN Nagpal has dismissed fogging as a “myth”.

“Clean your own house and spray aerosol in the morning and evening because Aedes rest inside the house,” he said on Monday.

Kolkata Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh has also advised the Dhaka city authorities to root out the breeding grounds of Aedes in order to curb the outbreak of the disease in the capital.

Dengue mosquito, Aedes aegypti, breeds in clean water mostly in and around the houses. Household flower vase, buckets, tyre, and tubes where water remains stored are the perfect place for the breeding of the dengue mosquito.

“We’ve already announced that if water inside or near someone’s home is found to be a breeding place of these mosquitos, the occupants will be fined,” Hasina said in the interview.

She reminded it is everyone’s duty to keep their homes and surroundings clean as the city corporations and the government cannot visit every house.

“Public awareness is most important here. (Dengue) will not spread like it has now if the people are always ready for the future,” she said.

Throughout July, 16,223 dengue patients were hospitalised while the figure reached 11,451 in the first five days of August as the total number of dengue patients so far this year has neared 30,000.

The number of patients who died from dengue this year has crossed 90, according to media reports. The government has put the death toll from dengue this year at 23, saying it was reviewing the new fatal cases.

“It’s very unfortunate. We don’t want anyone to die this way,” Hasina said.

The Directorate General of Health Services said it had warned the city corporations about the possibilities of an outbreak of mosquito-borne disease during monsoon. Many have accused the city authorities of neglecting the warning.

“It’s not right that the city corporations did not take any measures. Steps were indeed taken. But what happens sometimes is that the news of these incidents spread in such a way that people become panicked. This is what creates problem,” she said.

The authorities conduct mosquito-killing operations regularly, she said, pointing out that Aedes aegypti breeds in clean water inside or near homes.

“All the people and families must be aware of dengue. They must keep their homes clean,” she said.

Asked what her government’s plan is to tackle dengue in the future, she said: “We’ve already taken an initiative. I’ve called (for efforts) by all the leaders and activists of my party and people from all walks of life without depending only on government action.”

A clean-up operation has been launched for entire Bangladesh, including the capital, she said.

“We must continue this throughout the year,” she said.

Hasina also responded to questions about rumour that “human heads and blood will be needed to construct Padma bridge”, lynching incidents following the rumour, and torture in law enforcers’ custody.

“The real culprits are those behind the spread of the rumour. We must catch them. In fact, there have been conspiracies centring the Padma Bridge from the beginning,” she said, claiming that the situation has been brought under control.

About torture in custody, the prime minister said, “We never had any such intention and we don’t do this. Some things can happen accidentally. If you see what we did in the past 10 years, you will find that we have been able to take proper steps to control crime.”

“It becomes very difficult to control crimes in a country where the social system develops through recognition of crimes. We are continuing our efforts even after this,” she said.