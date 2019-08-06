Hasina condemns mass shooting in US, offers support to Trump
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Aug 2019 01:34 AM BdST Updated: 06 Aug 2019 01:34 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has strongly condemned the two devastating incidents of mass shooting in the United States that killed 29 people and left dozens injured.
“We stand by your side at this tragic and trying hours and offer our all-out support to address any kind of terrorism and violent extremism in our two countries and beyond,” she wrote in a message to President Donald Trump.
“I am utterly shocked at the two devastating incidents of mass shooting within a span of thirteen hours during this weekend in the US states of Texas and Ohio that killed twenty-nine people and left dozens injured.
“On behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh, I strongly condemn these mindless acts of terror and violence”.
She also reiterated her “position against terrorism and said terrorists have no colour, race or religion”.
“Their only identity is, they are terrorists.”
The prime minister said her government has a declared and practiced policy of “zero tolerance against terrorism”.
“My beloved father, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of the members of my family were victims of the gravest terrorist attack in the history of Bangladesh on 15 August 1975. I myself survived several acts of terror in my life”.
Hasina conveyed her deep condolence and sympathy to Trump and through him to the friendly people of the United States.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with you all and particularly with the bereaved families,” she said.
“At this difficult time, let us redouble our efforts against hate and dogma and recommit ourselves to working together to eliminate the menace of terrorism and violent extremism from our planet and make it a safer place for our coming generations.”
Hasina also prayed for the salvation of the departed souls, saying may the souls rest in eternal peace.
