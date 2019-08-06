Govt to install 50 more ICUs at DMCH to combat dengue
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Aug 2019 04:35 PM BdST Updated: 06 Aug 2019 04:35 PM BdST
The government has decided to set up 50 new intensive care units or ICUs at Dhaka Medical College Hospital to cope with the rush of dengue patients.
The Directorate General of Health Services took the decision on Tuesday.
More to follow
