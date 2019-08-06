Eight more die from dengue as Bangladesh grapples with record number of patients

Hafsa Lipi, 34, was travelling to Bangladesh with her husband and children.

The mother of two boys aged 6 and 12 was undergoing treatment for four days at Anwer Khan Modern Hospital in Dhaka.

She passed away on Monday night at the ICU, hospital director Jasimuddin Khan, told bdnews24.com.

Hafsa’s husband, Sardar Abdul Sattar Tarun, 36, was also infected with the disease.

Sattar’s elder sister Dr Nurunnahar told bdnews24.com that her brother caught a fever soon after arriving in Dhaka.

“Hafsa fell ill during this time. She was found to have dengue in a test on July 28. When her condition suddenly worsened, we took her to the hospital on Friday morning. She was transferred to ICU that day.”

Her body would be taken to Shariatpur for burial on Tuesday morning, she said.

Five of the seven other new fatal dengue cases from Monday night have also been reported in the capital.

They include Habibur Rahman, 21, from Faridpur, Amzad Mandal, 52, from Manikganj, and Monwara Begum, 72, from Chandpur, and Hanif, 42.

Habibur, Amzad and Monwara died at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, its Assistant Director Mohammad Nasiruddin said. Hanif died at the Mugda General Hospital on Monday night, its Deputy Director Khairul Alam said.

A kindergarten student in Chandpur died at Dhanmondi General and Kidney Hospital early Tuesday.

Madina Akter was the eldest daughter of Mizanur Rahman, an expatriate living in the Middle East.

A three-year-old girl, Rihana, from Gaibandha died at the Rangpur Medical College Hospital late on Monday night.

Shaheduzzaman Ribel, a doctor at the hospital, said the child was also suffering from pneumonia.

A 17-year-old teenager named Rabiul Islam from Thakurgaon died at the M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital in Dinajpur early in the morning.

The hospital was treating 43 other dengue patients, said Abu Mohammad Khairul Islam, a doctor.