DU expels 69 students over fraud during admission tests

  Dhaka University Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Aug 2019 04:10 PM BdST Updated: 06 Aug 2019 04:10 PM BdST

Dhaka University has temporarily expelled 69 students over frauds during admission tests.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman on Tuesday.

 

More to follow

