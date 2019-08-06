DU expels 69 students over fraud during admission tests
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Aug 2019 04:10 PM BdST Updated: 06 Aug 2019 04:10 PM BdST
Dhaka University has temporarily expelled 69 students over frauds during admission tests.
The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman on Tuesday.
More to follow
