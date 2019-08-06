Destroy breeding grounds of dengue-carrying mosquitoes, Kolkata deputy mayor says

The deputy mayor shared his experience in fighting the mosquito-borne disease in the capital of West Bengal over the last eight years in a video conference on Monday.

He said measures to contain the spread of the virus are carried out throughout the year and the work is divided into two parts -- prevention and remedy. And these efforts have been employed since 2009.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation or KMC monitors the preventive measures undertaken to control dengue at three levels, namely, ward, bureau and headquarters, while simultaneously raising public awareness about the issue.

Despite an increase in the number of dengue cases in Dhaka at the start of June, the two city corporations claimed the situation to be in control. But the mosquito-borne disease began to spread throughout the country by the end of July.

The Directorate General of Health Services warned that if the breeding grounds of the Aedes mosquitoes are not destroyed, the fatal virus could become more widespread by September.

As the dengue crisis worsened, both Mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokon and Mayor Atiqul Islam faced criticism for their failure to kill mosquitoes in the city.

In the face of growing criticism, Mayor Atiqul in an inter-ministerial meeting on Aug 1 said there was no lack of integrity in the fight to kill mosquitoes before citing a lack of experience in doing the job.

In a bid to redress his own shortcoming, Atiqul told reporters that he would draw from the experience of an Indian expert for assistance.

Atiqul said he had already talked to the Indian expert, Kolkata Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh, in charge of the West Bengal city corporation’s health affairs, on the phone and sent an invitation.

Accordingly, the video conference between Atin and Atiqul was held at Dhaka North's Nagar Bhaban on Monday.

In the video call, Atin called on the DNCC to identify the dengue-prone areas of the capital and take appropriate measures accordingly. He said a strategy must be designed according to the needs of the situation.

"KMP has reached its current standing after infrastructure-based efforts for nine years. At the same time, creating a social movement to combat dengue and political goodwill is also important."

While the use of the fogger machine can yield results against Culex mosquitoes, such a measure is less effective in controlling the Aedes mosquitoes, Deputy Mayor Atin added.