Dengue yet to be brought under control: Quader

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Aug 2019 05:24 PM BdST Updated: 06 Aug 2019 07:49 PM BdST

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has expressed his frustration over the roles of party leaders and activists in cleaning programmes to bring the dengue situation under control.

“No need to conduct the cleaning programmes on camera for publicity,” he said urging the party leaders to take up “sincere” campaigns.   

The road transport minister made the remarks in a meeting with party leaders at the Awami League’s central offices on Bangabandhu Avenue on Tuesday.  

“The truth is that the authorities have not yet been able to bring the situation under control,” Quader said referring to the increasing number of dengue patients. 

According to data from the Directorate General of Health Services, a total of 27,437 people have been infected with dengue so far. As many as 2,065 patients were hospitalised on Saturday, surpassing previous records.

The Health Directorate has confirmed the deaths of 18 from dengue. However, media reports say the death toll is several times higher.

During a dengue awareness programme in front of the Awami League’s central office on Friday, Quader said: “The government doesn’t lack sincerity in its effort to tackle the outbreak.”

He had also urged people to be patient over the control of the dengue situation in Bangladesh.

But Quader expressed his disappointment over the 'so-called' programmes organised by several party leaders just on camera in various wards in Dhaka.   

"Following the instruction from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Awami League had launched a cleaning programme across the country. As per the instructions, measures were taken in three places in Dhaka but the efforts were not taken in every ward.

If the measures are not taken in every ward, the programmes mean nothing.”

Dhaka City Corporation workers spray mosquito repellents in front of Ananda Cinema Hall at Farmgate in Dhaka on Saturday after the launch of a dengue awareness campaign. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Aedes agypti mosquito, the carrier of dengue virus. Photo: Reuters

