Daily rate of new dengue case crosses 1,000 outside Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Aug 2019 07:52 PM BdST Updated: 06 Aug 2019 07:52 PM BdST
New dengue cases across Bangladesh have continued to rise with the number of patients hospitalised with the viral fever outside the capital in the 24 hours to Tuesday morning crossing 1,000.
Hospitals across the country admitted a total of 2,348 dengue patients, including 1,064 outside the outbreak’s epicentre Dhaka, between 8am on Monday and 8am on Tuesday, according to the government.
The daily rate of new dengue patients broke the record to reach 2,065 in the previous 24 hours after dropping for two days.
The Directorate General of Health Services said 7,968 patients were undergoing treatment on Tuesday morning, including 5,182 in Dhaka and 2,832 outside the capital, while 21,921 have been released so far this year.
The number of patients who died from dengue this year has crossed 90, according to media reports. The government has put the death toll from dengue this year at 23, saying it was reviewing the new fatal cases.
Throughout July, 16,223 dengue patients were hospitalised while the number reached 11,451 in the first five days of August.
