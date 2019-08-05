Woman allegedly gang-raped by policemen in Khulna

The 21-year-old victim alleged that police had arrested her at Khulna Railway Station on Friday and took her to the railway police station. There, she alleged, OC Osman Gani, Sub-Inspector Goutam Kumar Pal, Assistant Sub-Inspector 'Nazmul' and constables 'Mizan' and 'Harun' took turns to violate her at night.

The woman levelled the allegation against the five after police presented her before a court in a case over the possession of contraband Phensedyl cough syrup on Saturday.

Atikus Samad, judicial magistrate of the court, ordered a medical test on the woman to verify her statement. She was taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital for a test and later sent to jail on Monday.

“A few days are needed to get the report of medical check-up," said Dr Shafikuzzaman, a physician of forensic department at KMCH.

The victim’s brother-in-law said she was apprehended by police around 7:30pm on Aug 2 upon her arrival at Khulna Railway Station from Jashore.

“OC Osman Gani raped her late in the night. Later four police personnel also violated her. She was presented before court over a drug case with five bottles of Phensedyl.”

He also accused OC Gani of bribing the woman's family with a hefty amount of money to cover up his alleged crime.

“He also threatened us as we refused to accept his deal,” the victim’s brother-in-law added.

The GRP (Railway) police OC has denied the allegation brought against him.

“I have heard about her allegation over gang-rape. But a female police team led by a female sub-inspector, apprehended her with five bottles of Phensedyl. A total of eight police personnel, including three policewoman, were escorting her at the police station on that night. There is no opportunity to rape anyone there,” the OC told bdnews24.com.

“The woman made the story up to escape drug case,” he added.

Coordinator of Bangladesh Human Rights Implementation Association Mominul Islam said they will provide legal aid to her. A panel has also been formed to look into the matter.