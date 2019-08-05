Three die in separate ‘shootouts’ in Mymensingh, Habiganj

The gun battles took place between 12:45am and 3am on Monday, according to police.

Zahirul Islam, 20, who died in the Kaladah Eidgah area of Phulbaria Upazila in Mymensingh, was a rape suspect.

Jonny Mia, 26, who died at Char Puliamari in Mymensingh city, was implicated in 11 cases, including drug trafficking, robbery and mugging.

Sulaiman Mia, 35, killed in the Dewatoli Kalinagar area of Habiganj Chunarughat Upazila, was the lynchpin of a robbery gang, said police.

MYMENSINGH

Three people, including Zahirul Islam, raped a young girl on Aug 3, said Mymensingh District Detective Police OC Shah Kamal Hossain Akanda.

“Detective police raided Phulbaria Kaladah Eidgah area at night to catch the criminals. Sensing the presence of police, the criminals opened fire forcing the law enforcement officers to retaliate. Zahirul got shot at one point.”

The bullet-ridden body of Zahirul was rushed to Mymensingh Medical College where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, said OC Shah Kamal.

On the other hand, a DB police team raided Char Puliamari at 12:15am after receiving news about a group of drug peddlers occupying the area, said OC Shah.

“Sensing the presence of police, the drug traffickers opened fire forcing the law enforcement officers to retaliate. At one point, police arrested trafficker Jonny Mia, who had bullet wounds on him.”

He was later taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, said Shah.

Two policemen were injured in the incident, he said.

Police recovered heroin, yaba and a sharp weapon from the spot, according to Shah.

HABIGANJ

Police conducted a raid in Dewatoli Kalinagar at 3am after being tipped off about a group of robbers occupying the area, said Chunarughat Police Station OC Sheikh Nazmul Haque.

“Robbers opened fire on police as soon as they arrived, forcing the law enforcement officers to retaliate. One of the robbers was shot in the gunfight.”

Later, the body of Sulaiman Mia was taken to District Sadar Modern Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, said OC Nazmul.

Four policemen were injured in the incident and they have been admitted to Upazila Health Complex, he said.

Police have recovered a pistol, one machete, and various other domestic weapons from the spot, according to Nazmul.