Social media won't dictate state policy, says Deputy Minister Nowfel
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Aug 2019 08:49 PM BdST Updated: 05 Aug 2019 08:51 PM BdST
Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Choudhury Nowfel has brushed off the growing clamour for educational institutions in Dhaka to be shut amid the massive outbreak of the mosquito-borne dengue virus.
"Social media won't dictate the way the state is run," he said while handing scholarships to the children of deceased members of the Dhaka Reporters' Unity on Monday.
Following the initial onset of dengue in the capital, the disease caused by Aedes aegypti mosquito subsequently spread throughout the country this year.
More than 50 fatal cases have already been reported in the media, triggering panic among citizens and leading some netizens to call for schools to be closed in a bid to protect children from the disease.
Addressing these calls, the deputy minister said, "Many people are calling for schools to be closed. But there is no scientific evidence to suggest Aedes mosquitoes are spreading dengue in schools. Rather, schools are safer for students than their homes."
"The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has decided to leave primary schools open. We (education ministry) have also decided against closing educational institutions."
Calling for calm in the face of the ongoing dengue crisis, Nowfel said, "Keep your homes clean at all times. Mosquito nets must also be used while sleeping."
"Malaria was previously a big challenge for us. But we dealt with it. Dengue will be also be overcome."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Social media won't dictate state policy, says Deputy Minister Nowfel
- Woman allegedly gang-raped by policemen in Khulna
- 2,065 dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours, surpassing previous records
- Feni court opens trial of madrasa principal, a key suspect in Nusrat killing
- Dengue mosquitoes breed even in 2ml water, fogging doesn’t help: WHO expert
- Minny seeks High Court bail in Refat murder case
- Pregnant woman dies from dengue in Dhaka
- Three die in separate ‘shootouts’ in Mymensingh, Habiganj
- Three die in separate ‘shootouts’ in Mymensingh, Habiganj
- Test kit crisis hits dengue treatment in Dhaka as five more die in Bangladesh outbreak
Most Read
- Pregnant woman dies from dengue in Dhaka
- Chattogram AL leader Masum arrested over BCL leader Sudipta murder
- India scraps special status for Kashmir amid crackdown
- Dengue mosquitoes breed even in 2ml water, fogging doesn’t help: WHO expert
- Bangladesh man detained for ‘raping, killing’ niece during her grandfather’s funeral
- Additional IGP’s wife dies from dengue
- Test kit crisis hits dengue treatment in Dhaka as five more die in Bangladesh outbreak
- Another college student dies from dengue in Dhaka hospital
- India wants Bangladesh to start Rohingya repatriation again
- 2,065 dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours, surpassing previous records