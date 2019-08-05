Social media won't dictate state policy, says Deputy Minister Nowfel

"Social media won't dictate the way the state is run," he said while handing scholarships to the children of deceased members of the Dhaka Reporters' Unity on Monday.

Following the initial onset of dengue in the capital, the disease caused by Aedes aegypti mosquito subsequently spread throughout the country this year.

More than 50 fatal cases have already been reported in the media, triggering panic among citizens and leading some netizens to call for schools to be closed in a bid to protect children from the disease.

Addressing these calls, the deputy minister said, "Many people are calling for schools to be closed. But there is no scientific evidence to suggest Aedes mosquitoes are spreading dengue in schools. Rather, schools are safer for students than their homes."

"The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has decided to leave primary schools open. We (education ministry) have also decided against closing educational institutions."

Calling for calm in the face of the ongoing dengue crisis, Nowfel said, "Keep your homes clean at all times. Mosquito nets must also be used while sleeping."

"Malaria was previously a big challenge for us. But we dealt with it. Dengue will be also be overcome."