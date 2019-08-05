Pregnant woman dies from dengue in Dhaka

Sharmin Ara Shapla, who passed away at 5:30am while undergoing treatment at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital on Monday, was the wife of AKM Nazmul Haque, deputy director of the Meteorological Department.

Shapla diagnosed with dengue fever was brought to Dhaka from Joypurhat and admitted to the hospital around 11:30am on Sunday, hospital staff SAM Kamruzzaman told bdnews24.com.

She was transferred to the Intensive Care Centre in the afternoon when her condition deteriorated.

Omar Faruk, a senior meteorologist, said Nazmul went to South Korea three days ago to attend a training workshop. Before going there, he left his wife and son at the village home.

Nazmul was expected to return home on Monday.