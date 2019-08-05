Minny seeks High Court bail in Refat murder case
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Aug 2019 01:38 PM BdST Updated: 05 Aug 2019 01:38 PM BdST
Lawyers for murder suspect Aysha Siddika Minny, the wife of slain Barguna youth Refat Shorif, have filed a petition with the High Court seeking bail.
The petition was submitted to the respective High Court on Monday, said her father Mozammel Hossain Kishore.
“The bail petition hearing will take place today or tomorrow at the High Court bench of Justice Sheikh Md Zakir Hossain and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman,” Minny’s lawyer ZI Khan Panna told reporters.
When asked on what grounds the bail was sought, Panna said, "First of all, she is a woman and she is ill. Moreover, she has the right to bail under section 498 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.”
"She is an eyewitness to the murder. She was arrested and shown accused in the murder case, which is a conspiracy.”
Refat, 23, died after a group of assailants hacked him after beating him up on College Road in the town on June 26 when he went to pick up his wife from college.
A video of Minny trying to save her husband from the attackers went viral on social media, creating an outrage.
Refat’s father Dulal Shorif subsequently initiated a case with Barguna police against 12 people, where Minny was named as the key witness.
The key suspect, Sabbir Ahmed alias Nayon Bond, in a so-called gunfight with police on July 2.
The case took a different turn after Dulal pointed the finger at Minny in a press conference.
After her father-in-law expressed his suspicion over her alleged involvement in the murder, she said he was making “imaginary claims on being influenced by conspirators”.
She had been arrested over her alleged involvement in the plot to murder Refat before giving a confessional statement in the court on Jul 16.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Test kit crisis hits dengue treatment in Dhaka as five more die in Bangladesh outbreak
- ACC looking into DNCC insecticide purchase
- Bangladesh man detained for ‘raping, killing’ niece during his father’s funeral
- Dhaka traffic police now accepting instant cash, bank card, mobile banking payment of fines
- Another college student dies from dengue in Dhaka hospital
- Bus services from Chattogram to restart after halt over fines
- Operators halt bus services from Chattogram after fines for extra Eid fare
- Young woman dies from dengue at Dhaka hospital
- Bangladesh records 1,870 new dengue patients as daily admission rate rises by hundreds
- Foreign Minister Momen has ‘no idea’ about India's proposal on airport expansion
Most Read
- Additional IGP’s wife dies from dengue
- 10 people killed in shooting in Ohio, USA
- Indian man borrows Rs 20,000 from wife for Dubai raffle, wins $4m
- Chattogram AL leader Masum arrested over BCL leader Sudipta murder
- India wants Bangladesh to start Rohingya repatriation again
- Foreign Minister Momen has ‘no idea’ about India's proposal on airport expansion
- PM Hasina to visit India in Oct
- Eden College student becomes latest dengue casualty in Dhaka
- Bangladesh man detained for ‘raping, killing’ niece during her grandfather’s funeral
- Dhaka mayors still divided over insecticide use, other dengue issues