Feni court opens trial of madrasa principal, a key suspect in Nusrat killing

A Feni court has opened the trial of suspended madrasa principal SM Siraj-ud-Daula, a key suspect in the killing of his student Nusrat Jahan Rafi in an arson attack.

Women and Children’s Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Mamunur Rashid, who is presiding over the case, issued an order on Monday. More to follow