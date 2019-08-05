Home > Bangladesh

Dengue mosquitoes breed even in 2ml water, fogging doesn’t help: WHO expert

  Senior Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Aug 2019 03:31 PM BdST Updated: 05 Aug 2019 03:33 PM BdST

A mosquito expert of the World Health Organisation, with 40 years of experience, has busted the myths of Aedes mosquito control in Dhaka as Bangladesh is grappling with nationwide dengue fever.

Municipality authorities are struggling to bring in new insecticides as they depend on fogging to kill Aedes mosquitoes.

But Dr B N Nagpal, senior entomologist of WHO Southeast Asia region, dismissed fogging as a “myth” while talking to journalists in Dhaka.

“Fogging on the street and open areas is a myth. Clean your own house and spray aerosol in the morning and evening because Aedes rest inside the house,” he said in a special briefing organised by the health department, DGHS.

Dengue fever cases are rising in the region with hundreds of thousands of people are being affected, he said.

But he said the “source detection” of the dengue mosquito breeding is the key. “It can breed even in 2ml water,” he said, showing a cap of a water bottle.

He said dengue mosquitoes lay eggs not directly inside the water. “They lay eggs on the brim where those eggs can survive as long as one year and when flooded or when the contained is fully poured, eggs hatch rapidly”.

“It’s a smart mosquito. It does not rest on walls. It rests under the tables, beds, sofas, curtains, hanging clothes and dark places,” he said, suggested spraying in those places.

“But source detection is the key. We should give a plain message to the people that clean your house once in a week for one hour,” he said, adding that Sri Lanka could control the spread of this mosquito with this message involving people.

“We need to give proper message to the community because without community mobilisaiton this disease cannot be controlled,” he said, adding that if people act on the message, in 10 days the disease can come under control.

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Anxious people with their children gather outside the Shishu Hospital's emergency department amid a dengue outbreak. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Test kit crisis hits dengue treatment

ACC looking into DNCC insecticide purchase

Dengue claims another student

Ctg buses to resume

Ctg buses go off

Hasina to visit India in Oct

India wants Bangladesh to start Rohingya repatriation

Additional IGP’s wife dies from dengue

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.