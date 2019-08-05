Bangladesh man detained for ‘raping, killing’ niece during his father’s funeral

Shahadat Hossain, 31, is accused of strangling the 15-year-old HSC student of Bamihal Degree College at Deogachha on Sunday afternoon, Singra Police Station OC Monirul Islam said.

Quoting members of the family, the police officer said all of them except the girl went to the funeral prayers of her grandfather when she was killed.

Later, her younger sister, a grade five student, found the body and Shahdat next to it upon return, the OC said.

The mother of the victim alleged Shahdat raped the girl before killing her.