Another college student dies from dengue in Dhaka hospital
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Aug 2019 12:21 AM BdST Updated: 05 Aug 2019 12:21 AM BdST
Another college student has died from dengue at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Dipali Akter, 23, passed away around 3:15pm on Sunday, the hospital’s Director Brig Gen AKM Nasir Uddin said.
Dipali, a resident of Dhaka’s Dohar and undergraduate student of a college in the area, was admitted to the hospital on Thursday and was being treated at the High Dependency Unit, Nasir said.
“Many dengue patients in critical condition are coming to the hospital. We are prioritising them most,” the DMCH director said, referring to the huge outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease in and beyond the capital.
Hailing from Narsingdi, she is the second college student to die from the viral fever in the day.
Earlier, a 20-year-old student of Eden Mohila College died at the Japan Bangladesh Friendship Hospital at Zigatola.
